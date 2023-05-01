HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection to a fire in Huntington last week.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Huntington Fire say the fire broke out just after midnight Thursday, April 27, at a home in the 100 block of Davis Street in Huntington. This fire was part of string of fires that broke out in the area Thursday morning, but it is the only one being investigated as a possible arson.

Investigators have released an image of the person of interest.

Anyone with any information on the person of interest or the fire itself is asked to contact the WV Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE or the Huntington Fire Department Fire Marshal at 304-696-5960.