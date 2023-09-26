HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a person was taken to the hospital following an alleged fight.

According to the HPD, the call regarding the alleged fight came in around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. The incident allegedly happened in the 1400 block of 5th Ave. in an alley between 5th Ave. and 6th Ave.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with “multiple head injuries,” according to the HPD. Officers say the victim was released from the hospital the following day.

While this did happen in the “fraternity row” area of 5th Avenue, there is no word at this time if the victim or any possible suspects had any connection to the university.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.