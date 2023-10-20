CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital after being trapped in a vehicle that had flipped on its side in a crash, dispatchers say.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call about a crash in the 4200 block of Green Valley Road at around 3:40 p.m.

They say the person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The road was closed for a little while but has since reopened.

The Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and Cabell County EMS responded to the crash.