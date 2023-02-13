HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Phil Watkins is now the new Huntington Police Chief after former Police Chief Karl Colder resigned.

Huntington Police Chief Watkins was appointed during Monday’s city council meeting unanimously.

“Phil Watkins is a man of integrity; he’s a man of experience; he’s a man of compassion; but he’s a man who is principled,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams at Monday’s city council meeting.

Colder resigned on Feb. 6 due to “family matters.” The City of Huntington said Colder’s resignation was effective immediately.