HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The magic-comedy act that featured on the 10th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is making an appearance in Huntington.

Piff the Magic Dragon and his assistant, Mr. Piffles the Chihuahua, will appear at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m, according to a Marshall University release.

Since America’s Got Talent, Piff the Magic Dragon has made a name for himself as a Vegas act while also touring and making various television appearances. Opening for the duo is Las Vegas Showgirl Assistant, Jade Simone, aka The Girl with The Dragon To Do List.

Tickets for the show can be purchased by visiting ticketmater.com, calling the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center’s sales office at 304-696-3326, or visiting the Box Office at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, which is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.