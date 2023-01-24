BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK)– Barboursville Police say they stopped a side-by-side UTV, in the 5800 block of Route 60 in Barboursville, West Virginia, on Saturday. Police say that the vehicle was allegedly used in a previous theft of construction equipment.

Authorities say the UTV, which was later discovered to have been taken from a previous breaking and entering at a local cemetery, was towing a small trailer and the driver had a cut saw and bolt cutters. After towing the vehicle and citing the driver, officers followed the driver to an abandoned house on Pinecrest Drive where another driver in a red pickup truck was located.

According to BPD, the driver of the pickup truck had a large acetylene tank, a large security lock, and several pieces of structural steel that were later discovered to have been stolen from a construction storage building.

Police say that several warrants were signed on both suspects and several pieces of property were recovered from a variety of area thefts.