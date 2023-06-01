HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late last night in a parking lot.

According to the HPD, the call came in around 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, regarding shots fired at a convenience store parking lot in the 400 block of 18th Street West.

Police say when they arrived, the alleged suspects had already left the scene. Officers say based on the investigation, it did not appear any one was struck by rounds fired during the incident.

HPD says they found one vehicle in the parking lot had been struck, and that the driver of that vehicle had ran away from the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by HPD. Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact 911 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.