HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Randy Dean Friend, 65, of Huntington was reported missing on April 1, 2023, from the W 9th Street area of Huntington.

Police say Friend is described as a white male standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 180 lbs. with green eyes and greying, balding hair. According to HPD, Friend wears glasses and was last seen wearing a red and black long-sleeve shirt, white pants, a blue jacket, white tennis shoes and a Cincinnati Bengals hat.

HPD says Friend is reported to have memory loss and is diabetic.

Anyone with any information on Friend’s whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD at 304-696-4420 or call 911.