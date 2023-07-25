HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Public Service Commission held public hearings today, July 25, regarding the status of the sewer service provided by the Hubbard Heights Subdivision Homeowners Association in Huntington.

A case was filed to determine whether or not Hubbard should be classified as a “failing utility” under West Virginia law. People had the opportunity to voice their own concerns and opinions on the case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have for many years tried to find a resolution, but it is a big problem and bigger than homeowners can undertake ourselves,” said Hubbard Heights resident Tim Dillon. “And so, that brings us here today to this hearing. So hopefully, we can get some help from the state to get this resolved.”

The Public Service Commission Chairman, Charlotte Lane, says “reliable sewer service is essential and the Public Service Commission is committed to ensuring that we find a workable solution for this community.”