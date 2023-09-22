CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 West is closed in Cabell County after a trailer filled with hay caught fire.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. regarding the trailer fire at the 30-mile marker of I-64 West between Milton and Culloden.

Dispatchers say the trailer was separated from the vehicle hauling it. The vehicle itself did not catch on fire and no one was injured.

At this time, both lanes of I-64W are closed while crews work to put out the fire. There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

The Milton Fire Department and Milton Police Department are responding.