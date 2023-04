HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)–Fighters from all around the Tri-State will be in Huntington, West Virginia to duke it out in the Rough N Rowdy 21 event.

The brawling action will take place at the Mountian Health Arena on May 12 where fighters will come with their hardest hits and toughest game.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mountain Health Arena says tickets are starting at $24 on Ticketmaster. For more information visit MountainHealthArena.com.