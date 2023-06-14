CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday after a crash on Route 2 in Cabell County.

Cabell County dispatch says the crash happened Wednesday morning, just after 5:30 a.m.

Cabell County Chief Deputy Doug Adams tells 13 News a man on a motorcycle was driving southbound on Route 2 when a pickup truck pulled out of Cox Landing Road, turned northbound and collided with the motorcycle.

The cyclist is in the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both lanes were closed for about an hour and reopened around 7:30 a.m.

The crash is being investigated.