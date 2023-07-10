CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 is closed in Cabell County due to a vehicle crash.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:14 p.m. Monday, July 10 in the 9100 block of Ohio River Road in the Lesage area. Dispatchers say the road is shut down in the area with no word on when it will reopen.

Cabell County dispatchers say one of the two vehicles involved in the crash rolled over. First responders were able to get everyone out of the vehicles, and one person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say. There are no details at this time on the extent of that person’s injuries.

The Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County EMS and Cabell County Sheriff’s Office responded.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will bring you more details as they become available.