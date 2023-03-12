BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — People in the Barboursville, West Virginia, area were excited to come out for early prom shopping at the KYOWVA Goodwill on Saturday.

“I think it’s really great, especially for underprivileged kids like a lot of our area to get the opportunity to go and dress up and feel beautiful,” said high school junior Erica Sallee.

All the items at the event were donated. People were able to snag name-brand dresses, shoes, and other prom-worthy attire.

“I think everybody wants to feel good when they go into prom and there’s a lot of families that aren’t able to afford six, seven, eight-hundred-dollar dresses. I know even some that have paid over $1000 for a dress and the shoes and everything,” said Alissa Stewart Sparks, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA Area, Inc.

This is the first year the store hosted this event, and organizers say they just wanted to make a difference.

“If they can come here and find a great dress for $30 and a pair of shoes for $10 and feel great about themselves when they walk in, then we’re doing the right thing,” Sparks said.

The proceeds from all of the prom purchases will go toward Goodwill’s counseling and therapy services, financial education, job training and more — something organizers called a win for everyone.

If you missed the event, organizers say they will have prom dresses and more still available until the end of the month.