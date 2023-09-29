UPDATE: (4:56 p.m. Sept. 29, 2023) – According to Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools, nine children were on a school bus that was rear-ended by a car in the Huntington area Friday afternoon. None of the students were injured in the incident.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Cabell County involving a school bus.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash happened near the intersection of Norway Avenue and Smith Drive in the Huntington area. West Virginia State Police say the accident appears to be minor and that it looks as though the car was “pushed” into the bus.

Dispatchers say one person needed medical attention, but that person was not on the bus.

There is no word if any students were on board at the time of the crash.