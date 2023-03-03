CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Milton Volunteer Fire Department on Friday to talk to residents and leaders about a $190.7 million investment into the city to complete a flood risk management project.

Sen. Manchin was joined by state and local leaders, Army Corps representatives and Cabell County residents on Friday to talk about the Lower Mud River FLood Risk Management Project.

This project will construct a levee that will reduce the risk of flooding to the residences and businesses in Milton. According to the U.S. Army Corps, this floodwall will be approximately 8,300 feet along the Lower Mud River. The money will be coming from the U.S. Army Corps.

“This is 30 years in the making,” Sen. Manchin said. “Milton has an extensive history of severe flooding that puts lives and livelihoods at risk in the community.”

According to Manchin, this floodwall project will improve flood protection in the City of Milton and will change the floodplain from a 27-year floodplain to a 250-year floodplain.

The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineer’s Project Manager, Brian Lowe, stated that this project will provide job opportunities during construction and the cost will be shared between the federal government and non-federal sponsors, the state of West Virginia and the city of Milton. Most of the funds will come from the federal government.

“We have an opportunity on March 15 and 16 for the public to come in and ask questions and express concerns at city hall,” Lowe says.

According to Lowe, this project is estimated to resume sometime within one-point-five years and two years. The project is expected to be completed in three-to-four years.