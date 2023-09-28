UPDATE: (11:20 A.M. Sept. 28, 2023) – Dispatchers with Kanawha County Metro 911 say Daniel Floyd McClellan, 62, has been located and a silver alert issued for him out of Cabell County, West Virginia, has been canceled.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Huntington.

According to the Kanawha County Metro Dispatchers, the Huntington Police Department said Daniel Floyd McClellan, 62, was last seen leaving St. Mary’s Medical Center on Sept. 26, 2023. dispatchers say he was believed to be getting on a bus, possibly heading toward Lincoln County.

McClellan is described as a white male, standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 154lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. Authorities says he is diabetic without medication.

There is no photo of McClellan available at this time.

Anyone with any information on McClellan’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the HPD.