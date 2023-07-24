HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is reporting some downed trees and branches along roadways in several parts of the city.

According to city officials, a short thunderstorm caused some damage as it went through Huntington Monday afternoon, July 24, 2023.

At this time, several roads in Huntington are currently shut down while crews assess and clean up the damage. These include:

The 900 block of 13th Avenue

The 1400 block of 15th Avenue

The 500 block of 22nd Street

The 800 block of 12th Street

10th Avenue and 7th Street

The 1000 block of 25th Street

According to city officials, a short thunderstorm caused some damage as it went through Huntington Monday afternoon, July 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy: City of Huntington)

City officials say Public Works crews are working to assess the damage and are in contact with AEP regarding the trees and limbs wrapped in power lines. At this time approximately 228 customers in the City of Huntington are without power. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, power to those impacted is expected to be restored at some point Monday night.