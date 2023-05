UPDATE (11:58 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3): Cabell County Schools says the lockdown at Spring Hill Elementary School has been lifted.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Spring Hill Elementary School in Huntington is on lockdown because of a suspicious person around the school, according to Cabell County Schools.

Cabell County Schools says police are investigating.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.