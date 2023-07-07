HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Kids in need of some cheering up got a real treat today as superheroes scaled the children’s hospital in Huntington to clean windows and wave hello!

Employees from Central Window Cleaning suited up in their superhero costumes as they wiped the windows in an effort to distract and delight the pediatric patients of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. The special guests today included all the good guys including Batman, Superman, Thor and Spiderman!

“It’s always great to put a smile on their face when they are going through a tough time,” said Daryl Oehlstrom, aka Thor. “They’re here in a bad situation, a lot of them, but it’s good to give them a good day and put a smile on their faces.”

The event is a win-win for everybody bringing smiles, clean windows and happy hearts!