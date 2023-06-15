HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Huntington on Tuesday, according to the city.

The city said Courtney Hardy, 33, of Huntington, was arraigned after turning herself in on Thursday. Hardy is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident happened in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue near the Cabell County Board of Education Office around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the woman killed in the incident was Taylor Bocook, 30, most recently of Milton.

According to a criminal complaint, Hardy was charged with child neglect and DUI in November 2011 for being in a vehicle with a two-year-old while having a “syringe in her arm injecting an unknown substance.”