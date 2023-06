HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the incident happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Dollar General in the 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Dispatchers say the male suspect allegedly walked into the store with a firearm, demanding money. However, he left without taking anything.

The Huntington Police Department is currently searching for the suspect.