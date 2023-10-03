HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are looking for suspects after a motorcycle was struck in a weekend hit-and-run took sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 near the 28th Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say a truck hit a motorcycle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the truck drove off after hitting the motorcycle, but only made it a few blocks. The driver and anyone else who may have been in the vehicle ran away from the scene.

The male driver, 33, and female passenger, 41, of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital following the incident. According to the HPD, they are both still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

HPD says no arrests have been made and they are still searching for the driver and any passengers from the truck. Anyone who has any information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1083.