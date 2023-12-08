CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 welcomed its most adorable staff member to the team.

Ember the five-year-old Labrador Retriever is a certified therapy dog whose job will be to support dispatchers during stressful shifts. Ember is also the first 911 therapy dog in West Virginia and is trained to specifically work in a public safety setting.

Ember the Cabell County 911 therapy dog (Courtesy of Cabell County 911)

According to a Monday release from Cabell County 911, “Ember will live at the 911 center in Huntington but will also participate in public education events and can assist other first responders outside of 911, after critical incidents.”

Center officials said Ember is already doing a good job boosting morale among the staff.

Ember was provided by K-9s for Warriors, a Florida-based nonprofit that trains shelter and rescue dogs as service dogs.