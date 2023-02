CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer crash near the 29th St. E. exit on I-64 in Cabell County has closed all eastbound lanes.

According to WV511, the crash is at mile-marker 15.

The cameras show a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lanes.

WV511 says to use caution in the area.