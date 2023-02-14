UPDATE (11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14): Cabell County dispatchers say both lanes of I-64W are closed again after a tractor-trailer crash in Cabell County.

According to dispatchers, the contraflow lane is closed beginning around the 20-mile marker and the slow lane is closed beginning around the 18-mile marker. Dispatchers say one lane was temporarily opened earlier to let some of the backed up traffic through the scene.

Dispatchers say at this time, crews are working to flip the tractor-trailer back upright. There is no estimate on how long the road will remain closed.

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14): One westbound lane is now open to traffic.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Both westbound lanes of I-64 are blocked in Cabell County at the 29th St. exit on Tuesday.

Cabell County dispatchers say that a tractor-trailer crashed there and ended up on its side.

They say that the truck was not hauling anything.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off of I-64 at Exit 20 at the mall.