CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s a day all about giving back in Cabell County!

Tuesday morning, the United Way of the River Cities kicked off its annual “Give Where You Live” campaign. The goal is to give back to the community by supporting local organizations and charities.

The event also marked former Cabell County Schools Communication Director Jedd Flowers’ big introduction into his new role as the United Way of the River Cities Executive Director. He says the United Way helps to address the key areas of education, health care, economic stability and basic needs.

“The campaign is essential,” said Flowers. “It really is what funds all the local partner organizations. Everything that provides food, supportive services, all kinds of different things in our community. This campaign really funds that.”

The campaign officially began with the 2023 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast Tuesday morning at The Cellar Door in Huntington.