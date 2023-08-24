HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – United Way of the River Cities now has a new executive director.

The UWRC announced that Jedd Flowers, of Proctorville, will take over the position starting Sept. 11, 2023. Flowers replaces Carol H. Bailey, who retired from the executive director position in July.

Flowers has served as the Cabell County Schools communications director for more than 20 years. The UWRC says he is also a long time member of their Education Coalition.

“The board of directors of United Way of the River Cities is excited to welcome Mr. Flowers as the organization’s new executive director,” said UWRC board president Erik Legg. “He brings a wealth of talent, enthusiasm and community connections to the position, and we believe that he is ideally suited to lead the organization in its service of our communities. UWRC has enjoyed a long line of strong and effective executive directors, and we believe Mr. Flowers will more than continue that legacy.”

Flowers is an active community member and Marshall University graduate, according to the UWRC. He also serve’s on several committees, including the Huntington mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee, the Tri-State Homeland Security Committee, and the West Virginia Department of Education/Higher Education Policy Commission Educator Preparation Taskforce.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the United Way of the River Cities and to continue building upon the excellent work already being done by the talented staff and dedicated board of directors,” said Flowers. “I’ve always believed that more is accomplished when everyone is working together toward common goals, so, my first order of business will be to listen and to learn. I look forward to meeting with the staff and board members to gauge where they believe the organization is now and to begin developing a shared vision for the future. By dreaming big and working strategically, I believe our team will only continue to grow the crucial impact the United Way is making in service to our community.”