HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An unregistered spa in Huntington that allegedly allowed people to pay for sexual acts led to the arrest of a Kentucky man seen dropping girls off at the spa, a criminal complaint said.

Oasis Spa on Ohio River Road in Huntington is not a registered business in West Virginia, a criminal complaint said. When law enforcement interviewed people, they said they had paid to receive sexual acts at the spa.

According to a criminal complaint, James Cissell, 60, of Midway, Kentucky, had been seen dropping off food and kitchen items at the Oasis Spa in Huntington. He had also been seen picking up and dropping girls off at the spa. The complaint said surveillance showed that the women who work there would not leave.

One woman law enforcement interviewed told them they had been “smuggled [into the U.S.] through Mexico,” the complaint said. It also said the woman told them she was not forced to work there, but she had to work to repay a debt for entering the U.S.

Cissell was arrested and charged with human trafficking of an individual; aiding and abetting human trafficking. If convicted, the complaint said Cissell could face up to 15 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.