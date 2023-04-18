HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – US Marshals and local authorities are searching for a West Virginia man wanted for murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of Matthew Jaquez Daughtery. The Huntington Police Department issued a warrant for Daughtery’s arrest on Jan. 27, 2023.

The US Marshals describe Daughtery as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5’5″ and weighing approximately 125lbs. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

Daughtery is the last still wanted of four suspects allegedly connected to a November 2022 shooting that left one man dead in Huntington, West Virginia. The other three suspects were arrested in January 2023.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

Daughtery is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Authorities say tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.