HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle caught on fire in the Huntington High School student parking lot Monday afternoon.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in around 5:05 p.m.

They said no injuries are being reported and all the surrounding vehicles were out of the way.

Dispatchers said the fire is already out.

The Huntington Fire Department responded to the fire.