HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crashed into the side of a restaurant in Huntington Thursday.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday regarding a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Route 60. Dispatchers say one of the vehicles crashed into the side of a Tudor’s restaurant.

Dispatchers confirmed that two ambulances transported patients from the scene. However, there is no word on how many people were injured in the crash or what the conditions are of those injured.

West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

Authorities have not said how extensive the damage is to the restaurant.