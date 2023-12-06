HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is still searching for a suspect in an armed robbery on Monday, and are now also seeking a vehicle of interest.

According to the HPD, the robbery happened around 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at Annie’s gambling parlor at 804 Washington Avenue. The suspect, a white male, produced a firearm and demanded money. Police say the victim complied, and the suspect ran off with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”

The HPD says the suspect was last seen on foot going south on W 8th Street in Huntington.

Through the investigation, police say they have now identified a vehicle of interest that “may be related” to the robbery. The vehicle is described as a silver Nissan Murano, believed to be a model from 2010 to 2013. Police say the vehicle has tinted windows and a defect on the rear passenger door.

A vehicle of interest has been identified in connection to an armed robbery at Annie’s gambling parlor in Huntington Monday, Dec. 4. (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact the HPD’s Criminal Investigation at 304-696-4470, ext. 1083, the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444, or 911.