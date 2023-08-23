HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A person shot a truck near W 9th Street and W 5th Avenue in Huntington on Wednesday, crews on the scene say.

The Huntington Police Department says one person was in the truck, but they were uninjured. They say another vehicle was also damaged.

Police say they have identified a suspect, but their identity is not being released at this time and no arrests have been made.

A daycare in the area was put on lockdown while officers and K-9s looked for a suspect who fled from the scene, police say.

The Huntington Police Department is on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.