MILTON, WV (WOWK)—Some residents in Milton will experience a water outage Friday afternoon.

The City of Milton said that customers living along East Mud River Rd., Little Two Mile, and Finley Hollow will experience a disruption in their water service due to an emergency leak repair.

They say the repair will take several hours, and they do not anticipate a boil water advisory at this time.

Residents can contact the city at 304-743-3422 with any questions.