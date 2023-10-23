UPDATE (5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a pursuit that killed a teenager in Huntington.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the incident began when the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit attempted to stop a Jeep on Haneys Branch Monday evening. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Samuel McCoy, fled as deputies approached the vehicle.

The chase went into Huntington through 5th Street, forcing a Huntington Police Department unit off the road to avoid being hit, according to Thompson. The sheriff says the vehicle then turned onto 8th Avenue and began going around other vehicles. Deputies say the vehicle went through the red light at the 20th Street intersection, striking the SUV that had two men and two teenagers inside.

According to Thompson, a Wayne County deputy approached McCoy and ordered him to show his hands. He allegedly ignored the command to show his right hand and reached toward the floor board, authorities say.

The WCSO says when HPD officers arrived at the scene, McCoy stopped reaching for the floor, and was eventually removed from the vehicle. Authorities say they found a 9mm handgun on the floorboard.

Sheriff Thompson says McCoy has at least 14 felony convictions and is prohibited from having a firearm.

Along with the firearm, authorities say they found a “distribution quantity of Suboxone” that had allegedly been taped to his hand. According to the sheriff’s office, McCoy allegedly also admitted to using heroin.

According to the WCSO, methamphetamine and pills were allegedly found in the vehicle at a later time.

McCoy and the four passengers in the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital for medical treatment. A 16-year-old male who was in the other vehicle later died from his injuries.

Authorities say McCoy faces charges including:

Cabell County:

DUI causing death – one felony count

DUI causing serious injury – one felony county

Fleeing in a vehicle while DUI – one felony count

DUI causing bodily injury – two misdemeanor counts

Being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm – one misdemeanor count

Wayne County:

Fleeing – DUI

Possession with intent to deliver

Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Authorities in both counties say more charges could be pending.

UPDATE (3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24) – A teenager has died after a vehicle fleeing authorities struck another vehicle in Huntington Monday night.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspect vehicle was going east on 8th Avenue when it crashed into a second vehicle going south on 20th Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Police say only the 46-year-old suspect was in the first vehicle. The second vehicle was occupied by two men, 68 and 43, and two teenagers, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

The HPD says the suspect and all four people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The 16-year-old later died at the hospital from his injuries, police say. The suspect, the two men and the teenage girl remain in the hospital at this time.

While the suspect has not yet been identified publicly by police, the HPD says he faces multiple charges in connection to the incident, including:

Police say the crash is still under investigation, and more charges could be filed.

UPDATE (11:47 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23) – Eighth Avenue and 20th Street are back open following a crash Monday afternoon in Huntington.

Dispathchers say that five people were treated for injuries Thursday as a result of the incident.

The crash was the result of a police pursuit that started out of Wayne County, dispathers say.

No other information is available at this time.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash that started as a police pursuit has shut down an intersection in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at the intersection of 20th Street and 8th Avenue. The intersection is closed at this time.

Dispatchers say the crash is the result of a vehicle pursuit that began in Wayne County, West Virginia. West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit on the suspect vehicle, and Huntington Police Department assisted once the crash reached Huntington.

According to dispatchers one person may have been trapped in the vehicle, but there is no word on any injuries at this time. The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are also responding.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.