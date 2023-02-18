HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water says it continues to monitor water quality for Cabell and Wayne county residents after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The company says its testing found that water leaving the Huntington treatment plant meets state and federal guidelines.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission’s (ORSANCO) testing indicates that spilled chemicals still remain undetected at West Virginia American Water’s Ohio River intake, the company says.

West Virginia American Water says it will issue a drinking advisory if necessary. The company plans to remain in close communication with ORSANCO.

West Virginia American Water says it serves about 587,000 people in the Mountain State.