CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A bus driver who dropped students off near a Huntington McDonald’s during severe weather is “no longer employed by Cabell County Schools,” according to CCS spokesperson Jedd Flowers.

Flowers did not specify if the driver had resigned or been let go from their position.

The driver is accused of of allegedly kicking students off the school bus mid-route and driving off. At the time of the incident, residents said a fifth grader on the bus gathered all of the other kids and walked them to a nearby McDonald’s.

Shortly after the incident, which happened during severe flooding in mid-February, the Cabell County School District opened an investigation. The school board released a statement at the time saying students in Pre-K through 3rd grade cannot be left at a bus stop without adult supervision.