HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A cheerleader who was injured in a car crash coming back from a competition in Cincinnati is now back home.

London Banfi, Saylor Page and their mothers – Holley and Jocelyn – were injured in that crash on March 13.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

London suffered broken pelvic bones, a broken femur, a damaged hip socket and many more injuries, according to her mother.

Saylor, who suffered a cracked skull, a cracked spine and ribs, a lacerated liver, and multiple other injuries as well, is staying at the Ronald McDonald House after being released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Saylor’s mother, Jocelyn, says they are hoping she will be home something around April 8.