HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One West Virginia city was named one of the cheapest cities to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report.

According to the ranking, Huntington, West Virginia, and its surrounding areas are considered some of the cheapest.

On a scale of 1-10, the ranking showed that Huntington has a 6.6 for quality of life and an 8.2 for value.

The top 10 cheapest places to live, according to the rankings, include: