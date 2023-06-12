HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One West Virginia city was named one of the cheapest cities to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report.
According to the ranking, Huntington, West Virginia, and its surrounding areas are considered some of the cheapest.
On a scale of 1-10, the ranking showed that Huntington has a 6.6 for quality of life and an 8.2 for value.
The top 10 cheapest places to live, according to the rankings, include:
- Hickory, North Carolina
- Youngstown, Ohio
- Huntington, West Virginia & Ashland, Kentucky-Ohio
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Beaumont, Texas
- Peoria, Illinois
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline-Rock Island, Illinois
- Knoxville, Tennessee