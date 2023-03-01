HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Thundering Word is headed to Tokyo, Japan to compete at the International Forensic Association Tournament.

According to a press release, the team will leave on March 9 and return on March 16.

The leader of the university’s speech and debate team, Director of Forensics for the Department of Communication Studies Clara Adkins, said this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“When I received the invitation from the organization, I immediately went to Dr. Bookwalter, dean of the College of Liberal Arts; he looked at me and said let’s see what we can do,” Adkins said. “Sixty days later, I got an answer that through donations from supporters and the Maier Foundation, this once-in-a-lifetime-experience was going to happen.”

The team is looking for monetary help to put together the trip. The donations are accepted through the Marshall University Foundation (COLA-Debate Program).

The university says the speech and debate team competes in four areas.

Oral Interpretation of Literature

Prepared speeches

Limited preparation speeches

Debate

Here is the list of members that are qualified for the trip.

Ben Chambers, Athens

George Urling, Midkiff

Matthew Lebo, Vienna

Gabe Corbin, Point Pleasant

Bryson Connolly, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Mason Pomeroy, Nettie

Olivia Hindman, St. Albans

Liv Stockwin, Homer, New York

Kia Booth, Proctorville, Ohio

Adley Fry, Proctorville, Ohio

Lily Mays, Martinsburg

Ella Hiles, Sharonville, Ohio

Aaryn Bonyak, Huntington

Grace Stowers, Huntington

Zoe Davin, Huntington

Frances Harper, Huntington

Aayush Damai, Huntington

The team is coached and judged by Administrative Assistant Denise Parks, Graduate Assistant Austin Fry, Debate Instructor Michael Shirzadian, Assistant Director of Forensics/Instructor Nancy Jackson and Clara Adkins.