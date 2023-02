CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that will establish an annual holiday to recognize those killed in a 1970 plane crash.

75 people, including 36 Marshall University football players and 39 others from the school, were killed on Nov. 14, 1970. The plane crashed into a hillside as it approached Huntington.

November 14 will now become a “special memorial day.”