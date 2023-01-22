MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Milton Police Department says a man was arrested for driving under the influence as well as other offenses after units found him unresponsive in a running vehicle.

Milton PD says the incident occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 60 in West Virginia.

Police say they found responded to a “man down” call and found Denver Saunders, of Glenwood, unresponsive while on drugs in a running car.

He was arrested for his third drug-related DUI offense, which is a felony. Saunders was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for having heroin and Lortab pills.

Milton PD says he did not pay a $15,000 bond and instead was put in jail.