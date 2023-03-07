HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and could be given a 20-year maximum prison sentence.

Zachary Scott Whitmore, 32, pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution on Tuesday.

According to court records, the defendant admitted he sold seven grams of suspected heroin — valued at $700 — to an undercover informant in Huntington in October 2022. Whitmore also said he sold seven grams of suspected heroin to a private informant at another Huntington location later in October.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Mid-Atlantic Laboratory tested the suspected heroin and found it was actually fentanyl.

Whitmore’s sentencing is scheduled for June 21, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). He faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, the DOJ says.