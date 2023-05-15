CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this week in Cabell County.

The checkpoint is scheduled to take place beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, along US Route 60 near the 29th Street exit of I-64. Troopers say an alternate checkpoint site has been designated in Huntington on 3rd Avenue near 20th Street. The WVSP says throughout the duration of the checkpoint, there will be “saturation patrols” in the area.

According to the WVSP, troopers will be focusing on enforcing the prevention of driving under the influence. However, state police will also be watching for other violations such as speeding, reckless driving, seatbelt violations, etc.

Troopers also encourage the public to report alleged drunk and/or reckless driving, criminal violations, or even stranded motorists to the nearest WVSP detachment using the *SP or (*77) through a hands free cellular device.