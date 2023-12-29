HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is offering some help to residents who still have a Christmas Tree setting around and need to dispose of it.
The city has set up free drop-off locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees through Jan. 16, 2024. Officials say residents are asked not to dispose of trees with their household garbage because sap from the trees can damage the garbage trucks’ hydraulic equipment.
The locations for tree drop offs include:
- Saint Cloud Commons upper parking lot
- Harris Riverfront Park upper parking lot
- Altizer Community Park
- Former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard
- Deitz Hollow drop-off site in Guyandotte
- Parking lot of the old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road.