HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is offering some help to residents who still have a Christmas Tree setting around and need to dispose of it.

The city has set up free drop-off locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees through Jan. 16, 2024. Officials say residents are asked not to dispose of trees with their household garbage because sap from the trees can damage the garbage trucks’ hydraulic equipment.

The locations for tree drop offs include: