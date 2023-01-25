HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arraigned on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 Huntington, West Virginia, murder.

Court documents say Autumn Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Michigan, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Ellis, who was 38 years old at the time.

The criminal complaint for Hammond says Huntington Police were flagged down by a bystander in the 800 block of Washington Ave. in Huntington saying someone was shot.

During the investigation, they say a female victim told them Ellis took seven ounces of marijuana from a drug dealer known as “AJ,” later identified as Hammond.

The complaint says Hammond went to confront Ellis and the woman and put a pistol to both of their heads and said she would shoot them if the marijuana was not given back. The woman was able to get away.

The investigation found one of Hammond’s family members who gave them a statement that was consistent with the woman at the scene.

Hammond is being charged with murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment.