HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident happened in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue near the Cabell County Board of Education Office around 2 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

HPD says when officers arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground in the intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the woman’s identity has not yet been released. The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact 911, the HPD Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.