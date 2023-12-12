HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Huntington.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, near the Third Avenue and 31st Street. Dispatchers say the vehicle that struck the woman did stay at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The Huntington Police Department, Cabell County EMS and Huntington Fire Department responded to the scene.