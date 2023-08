UPDATE (4:18 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31): Sharon Adkins has been found, Cabell County 911 says.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A dementia patient has been reported missing out of Huntington.

Sharon Adkins, 67, was last seen in the area of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, according to Cabell County 911.

She is around four feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, Cabell County 911 says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to call 911.